Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 17, 2023.

Clarice Briget Krause (DOB 1983-06-16) is wanted for 1 count of Fail to comply with probation order.

Krause is described as a 39-year-old white female, 5’ 04” tall and 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-18307

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Clarice Briget Krause.

