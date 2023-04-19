Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 17, 2023.

Steven Earl Bird (DOB 1976-06-28) is wanted for 1 count of uttering threats, 1 count of fail to comply with probation, 1 count of possess weapon for dangerous purpose and 1 count of possess non firearm unauthorized.

Bird is described as a 46-year-old, non-white male, 5’ 10” tall and 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023 - 9776

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Steven Earl Bird.

