Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 11, 2023.

Emily Anne Turpin (DOB 1983-04-25) is wanted for 5 counts of drive while prohibited, 4 counts of breach release order, 3 counts of drive while suspended, 1 count of possession of stolen property, 1 count of fail to comply with probation, 1 count of theft over $5000 and 1 count of possession of stolen property over $5000.

Turpin is described as a 39-year-old white female, 5’ 11” tall and 181 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-69149

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Emily Anne Turpin.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.