Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 11, 2023.

Jason Jamie Peters (DOB 1976-05-27) is wanted for 1 count of trafficking in stolen property, 1 count load/unload with ammo prohibited firearm, 1 count of possess firearm without licence/registration, 1 count of possess firearm while prohibited and 1 count of breach of release order.

Peters is described as a 46-year-old non-white male, 5’ 08 “ tall and 170 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-75628

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jason Jamie Peters.

