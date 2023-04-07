Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 03, 2023.

Jesse Cole Brown (DOB 1981-08-31) is wanted for 1 count of theft over $5000, 1 count of theft $5000 or under, 3 counts of break and enter, 2 counts of mischief $5000 or under, 1 count of possess break and enter Instrument, and 1 count of breach of release order.

Brown is described as a 41-year-old white male, 6’02” tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-2076

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jesse Cole Brown.

