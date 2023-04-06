Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 03. 2023.

Alycia Nicole Ethier (DOB 1987-03-18) is wanted for 2 counts of breach conditional sentence order.

Ethier is described as a 36-year-old white female, 5’07” tall and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-55928

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Alycia Nicole Ethier.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.