Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of April 03, 2023.

Mitchell Lawrence Sasakamoose (DOB 1964-05-16) is wanted for 1 count of being unlawfully at large.

Sasakamoose is described as a 58 year-old non-white male, 5’10” tall and 166lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

Case File # CONVR105068

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Mitchell Lawrence Sasakamoose.

