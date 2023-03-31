Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 28, 2023.

Scott Frank Carl Chambers (DOB 1981-05-28) is wanted for 1 count of sexual assault.

Chambers is described as a 41-year-old white male, 6’0” tall and 186 lbs. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-58704

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Scott Frank Carl Chambers.

