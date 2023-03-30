Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 28, 2023.

Brent Thomas Tronson (DOB 1980-03-20) is wanted for 3 counts of drive while prohibited, and 5 counts of drive while licence suspended.

Tronson is described as a 43-year-old non-white male, 5’10” tall and 177 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-37302

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Brent Thomas Tronson.

