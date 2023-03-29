Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 28, 2023.

Lee Timothy Lucchetta (DOB 1982-06-28 ) is wanted for 1 count of fail to comply with probation order, 1 count of deal with Identification documents without lawful excuse, 1 count of assault with a weapon, 1 count of aggravated assault, 2 counts of theft over $5000, 4 counts of breach probation, 4 counts of mischief under $5000, 1 count theft under $5000, 1 of count resist Peace Officer, 1 count of assault Peace Officer, 1 count of escape lawful custody and 2 counts of trafficking.

Lucchetta is described as a 40-year-old white male, 6’0” tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-761

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Lee Timothy Lucchetta.

