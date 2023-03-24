Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 21, 2023.

Emily Anne Turpin (DOB 1983-04-25) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property, two counts of breach of release order, three counts of drive while prohibited, two counts of drive while suspended, one count of theft over $5000 and one count of fail to comply with probation.

Turpin is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian female, 5’10” tall and 201 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-69149

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Emily Anne Turpin.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.