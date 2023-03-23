Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 21, 2023.

Frisco Twedie Billyboy (DOB 1991-07-31) is wanted for one count of robbery, one count of obstruction and one count of fail to comply with an order.

Billyboy is described as a 31-year-old non-white male, 5’6” tall and 201 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-4489

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Frisco Twedie Billyboy.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.