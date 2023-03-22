Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 21, 2023.

Saeed Abbas Abbas (DOB 1980-03-11) is wanted for one count of theft of motor vehicle and one count of fraud under $5000.

Abbas is described as a 43-year-old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-66111

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Saeed Abbas Abbas.

