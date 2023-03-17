Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 14, 2023.

Quinn Alexander McEachern (DOB 1998-07-15) is wanted for one count of assault peace officer and one count of breach of undertaking.

McEachern is described as a 24-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 150 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-13091

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Quinn Alexander McEachern.

