Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 14, 2023.

Kaelyn Ananda MacPhee Carrigan (DOB 1991-07-12) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Carrigan is described as a 31-year-old Caucasian female, 5’6” tall and 130 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-29597

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kaelyn Ananda MacPhee Carrigan.

