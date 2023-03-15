Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 14, 2023.

Zachary Edward Hamilton-Chadwick (DOB 1992-08-16) is wanted for three counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Hamilton-Chadwick is described as a 30-year-old Caucasian male, 5’5” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-78928

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Zachary Edward Hamilton-Chadwick.

