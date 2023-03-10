Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 7, 2023.

Clinton Daniel Ross (DOB 1979-03-13) is wanted for one count of mischief, one count of assault and three counts of fail to comply with probation order.

Ross is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 201 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-65647

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Clinton Daniel Ross.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.