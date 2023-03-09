Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 7, 2023.

Brittany Chantel Kelly (DOB 1991-08-12) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000 and one count of breach of undertaking.

Kelly is described as a 31-year-old non-white female, 5’11” tall and 201 lbs. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-65647

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Brittany Chantel Kelly.

