Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 7, 2023.

Dylan Mark Paul Tremblay (DOB 1979-06-16) is wanted for four counts of firearm offences and one count of uttering threats.

Tremblay is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 252 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-9552

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Dylan Mark Paul Tremblay.

