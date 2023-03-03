Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 28, 2023.

Ansen George Hannah (DOB 1977-08-17) is wanted for two counts of disobeying a court order.

Hannah is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian male, 6’3” tall and 252 lbs. He is bald with hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-59559

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Ansen George Hannah.

