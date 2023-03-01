Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 28, 2023.

Herminia Isabel Oliver Carranza (DOB 1991-09-20) is wanted for two counts of possess weapons, one count of breach of probation and one count of refusal of bodily sample.

Carranza is described as a 31-year-old non-white female, 5’9” tall and 175 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-52089

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Herminia Isabel Oliver Carranza.

