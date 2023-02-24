Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 20, 2023.

Brandon Blue Seberras-Pick (DOB 1993-03-12) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000 and one count of assault a peace officer.

Seberras-Pick is described as a 29-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 155 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-82665

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Brandon Blue Seberras-Pick.

