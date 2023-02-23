Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 20, 2023.

Tyler Tyrone Palmantier (DOB 1979-10-10) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation.

Palmantier is described as a 43-year-old non-white male, 5’11” tall and 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2023-4604

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Tyler Tyrone Palmantier.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.