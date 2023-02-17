Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 14, 2023.

Jonathan Roger David De Fonvieille (DOB 1983-09-08) is wanted for one count of wilfully resist/obstruct peace officer.

De Fonvieille is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 6’0” tall and 181 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-38469

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Jonathan Roger David De Fonvieille.

