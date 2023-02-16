Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 14, 2023.

Sean Royal Walker (DOB 1981-11-08) is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

Walker is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-52638

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Sean Royal Walker.

