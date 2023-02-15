Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of February 14, 2023.

Daniel Gregory Jackson (DOB 1981-10-31) is wanted for one count of fail to comply with probation order.

Jackson is described as a 41-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2023-3515

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Daniel Gregory Jackson.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.