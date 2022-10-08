201907
202391
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: West Kel

Crime Stoppers - | Story: 388921

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: Commercial Break and Enter

DATE: September 30, 2022

RCMP FILE: 2022-61869

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking for the identity of a suspect who broke into the Shell gas station located on the 500 block of Highway 97 South in West Kelowna. The break-in occurred on September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:41 a.m. The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to break into the ATM and cigarettes counter.

If you recognize this person of interest, please contact West Kelowna RCMP, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Crime Stoppers articles

201790
About the Author

Okanagan Crime Stoppers is a non profit community based crime solving program working in conjunction with the police, the media and the public to help make your community a safer place in which to live.

Crime Stoppers empowers regular people to fight back against crime. Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by using our tips line, and if that tip leads to an arrest the individual will receive a reward for their efforts.

Crime Stoppers operates in over 20 countries worldwide and since the very first program started in 1976, we have become the number one community based crime solving organization in the world.

Volunteers also play an integral role in Crime Stoppers: in committees, helping with projects, attending events, helping sell items or tickets, working on special events and providing person power or expertise.

Websites:
Kelowna    Vernon    Penticton



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



201365