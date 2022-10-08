Unsolved crimes: West Kel

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: Commercial Break and Enter

DATE: September 30, 2022

RCMP FILE: 2022-61869

West Kelowna RCMP members are looking for the identity of a suspect who broke into the Shell gas station located on the 500 block of Highway 97 South in West Kelowna. The break-in occurred on September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:41 a.m. The suspect unsuccessfully attempted to break into the ATM and cigarettes counter.

Photo: Crime Stoppers

If you recognize this person of interest, please contact West Kelowna RCMP, anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

