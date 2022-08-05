Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 2, 2022.

Dalene Marie Plamondon (DOB 1979-08-23) is wanted for three counts of fail to comply with probation.

Plamondon is described as a 42-year-old Caucasian female, 5’4” tall and 126 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-56893

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Dalene Marie Plamondon.

