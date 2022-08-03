Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 2, 2022.

Craig Adam Chermishnuk (DOB 1990-06-25) is wanted for one count of possession of stolen property under $5000 and one count of breach of undertaking.

Chermishnuk is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian male, 6’1” tall and 166 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-17291

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Craig Adam Chermishnuk.

