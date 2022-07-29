Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 25, 2022.

Christopher Luke Roberge (DOB 1982-12-18) is wanted for two counts of break and enter, one count of possession of stolen property, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possess a firearm without a licence.

Roberge is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11 tall and 141 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-2878

Photo: Contributed Kelowna's most wanted is Christopher Luke Roberge

