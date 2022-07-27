Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 25, 2022.

Kevin James Cockwill (DOB 1976-08-04) is wanted for one count of assault, one count of assault by choking and one count of utter threats.

Cockwill is described as a 45-year-old Caucasian male, 5’6” tall and 212 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-38119

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna most wanted is Kevin James Cockwill

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.