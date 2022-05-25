Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 24, 2022.

Lindsey Anne Smith (DOB 1983-12-21) is wanted for three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of fail to comply.

Smith is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 134 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-19234

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Lindsey Anne Smith.

