Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 17, 2022.

Ethan Alexander Gray (DOB 2000-01-28) is wanted for one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of occupy vehicle with a firearm.

Gray is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 154 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2019-48778

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Ethan Alexander Gray.

