Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 17, 2022.

Kaden Justus Drefko (DOB 2002-02-20) is wanted for one count of robbery, one count of assault, one count of theft and one count of using an imitation firearm.

Drefko is described as a 20-year-old Caucasian male, 6’3” tall and 176 lbs. He has red hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-76373

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Kaden Justus Drefko.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.