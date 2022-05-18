Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 17, 2022.

Quinn Dalton Barry (DOB 1991-02-28) is wanted for one count of assault, one count of breach, one count of attempt to commit and one count of theft under $5000.

Barry is described as a 31-year-old Caucasian male, 6’2” tall and 170 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2022-5700

Photo: Crime Stoppers Kelowna's most wanted is Quinn Dalton Barry.

