Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of March 15, 2022.

Stephanie Gaylene Beckley (DOB 1984-03-28) is wanted for two counts of breach of conditional sentence order.

Beckley is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 153 lbs. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-74311