Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

CRIME: SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE

DATE: October 9, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-67075

A homeowner contacted Kelowna RCMP on October 10, 2021 to report a suspicious occurrence that happened the previous day at a home located on a street off of Clifton Road North. A man was seen on security video entering a property, attempting to break in a bedroom window and then proceeding to walk around the home. He left in a black Ford pick-up truck, only taking a red jerry can. The man is described as a white male in his 50’s, medium build with a blonde/grey Mohawk and was wearing a black and red hoodie with jeans.

If you can identify this suspect please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Photo: Crime Stoppers

