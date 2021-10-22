182007
Crime-Stoppers

Unsolved crimes: Kelowna

You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars. Here are some recent crimes that Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hope you can help solve by calling our anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net

CRIME: SUSPICIOUS OCCURRENCE

DATE: October 9, 2021

RCMP FILE: 2021-67075

A homeowner contacted Kelowna RCMP on October 10, 2021 to report a suspicious occurrence that happened the previous day at a home located on a street off of Clifton Road North. A man was seen on security video entering a property, attempting to break in a bedroom window and then proceeding to walk around the home. He left in a black Ford pick-up truck, only taking a red jerry can. The man is described as a white male in his 50’s, medium build with a blonde/grey Mohawk and was wearing a black and red hoodie with jeans.

If you can identify this suspect please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

