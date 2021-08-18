Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 18, 2021.

Nadine Stubbington (DOB 1989-07-13) is wanted for two counts of theft under $5000.

Stubbington is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian female, 5’5” tall and 122 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-13921