Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 17, 2021.

Justin Elliot Coble (DOB 1985-02-10) is wanted for two counts of drive while prohibited and one count of drive while suspended.

Coble is described as a 36-year-old non-white male, 6’0” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File #2021-10690