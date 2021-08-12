Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 12, 2021.

Christopher Ronald Swerhun (DOB 1974-06-01) is wanted for two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Swerhun is described as a 47-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-52938