Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 11, 2021.

Michael Julian Bourlon (DOB 1971-11-04) is wanted for one count of breach of conditional sentence order.

Bourlon is described as a 49-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 188 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-7953