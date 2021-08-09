Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 9, 2021.

Roger Franklin Gray (DOB 1970-09-06) is wanted for one count of break and enter, one count of assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Gray is described as a 50-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-3764