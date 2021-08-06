Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 6, 2021.

Calvin Dwight Musqua (DOB 1994-04-17) is wanted for one count of aggravated assault.

Musqua is described as a 27-year-old non-white male, 5’10” tall and 186 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2018-65687