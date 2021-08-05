Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 5, 2021.

Kemron Tevin Alexander (DOB 1993-08-21) is wanted for one count of robbery.

Alexander is described as a 27-year-old non-white male, 6’2” tall and 166 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-7710