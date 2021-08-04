Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 4, 2021.

Lionel Christopher Paul Brown (DOB 1966-02-12) is wanted for one count of break and enter and one count of assault with weapon.

Brown is described as a 55-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 190 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-27044