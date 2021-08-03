Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of August 3, 2021.

Kevin Russell Wilcox (DOB 1989-04-10) is wanted for two counts of break and enter, two counts of possess break and enter tools and two counts of disguise face.

Wilcox is described as a 32-year-old Caucasian male, 5’11” tall and 194 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-15256