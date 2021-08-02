Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of July 30, 2021.

Charles Sydney Leonard Dixon (DOB 1983-04-06) is wanted for two counts of break and enter, one count of assault with weapon and one count of dangerous driving.

Dixon is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male, 5’9” tall and 241 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-31078