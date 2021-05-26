Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following female who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 26, 2021.

Gina Marie Thomson (DOB 1984-09-21) is wanted for one count of theft under $5000.

Thomson is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian female, 5’2” tall and 122 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see her, do not approach her.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2021-2581