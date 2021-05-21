Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 21, 2021.

Dillon Robert Sams (DOB 1986-03-18) is wanted for one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of a firearm offense.

Sams is described as a 35-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 161 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2020-24752