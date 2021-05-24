Crime Stoppers is asking the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on a province-wide warrant in effect as of May 21, 2021.

James Richard Croft (DOB 1983-02-05) is wanted for two counts of assault, two counts of utter threats and one count of breach of undertaking.

Croft is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian male, 5’10” tall and 267 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.crimestoppers.net.

RCMP File # 2014-1483